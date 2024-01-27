SPRINGFIELD – The Wilmington College men’s track and field team finished 10th Saturday at the Steemer Showcase hosted by Wittenberg University.

Wilmington’s top scorers were Justin Shuga and Brady Vilvens, who both captured seven points for the team. Shuga competed in both the shot put and weight throw. He finished fourth in the weight throw with a mark of 18.10 meters, which is a career best throw for him. He finished seventh in the shot put (14.42m).

Vilvens scored six points in the high jump with an indoor best clearance of 1.97m that came on his final attempt. He also picked up a point in the triple jump with a mark of 12.46m.

The Quakers 4×200 relay team of Samuel Alexander, Omar Beckley, Donovan Mosley and Noah Paxton finished third with a time of 1:36.55.

The throwing duo of Nathan Borgan and Jarrett Durr scored for Wilmington. Borgan’s lone event was the weight throw where he posted a personal best of 17.85m to finish fifth. Durr competed in the shot put and the weight throw. He was sixth in the weight throw at 17.26m and eighth in the shot put at 14.26m.

Gabe Moore picked up a win in his heat of the 3000 meter run (9:22.80).

The Quakers have next week off before traveling to Allendale, Mich. for a meet at NCAA Division II Grand Valley State University Feb. 9-10.