The Wilmington College women’s swimming team had their senior day Saturday against the John Carroll University Blue Streaks inside the Wilmington Natatorium.

They lost the dual 139-65 and finish the season 3-6 overall in dual action and 1-4 in the Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC).

They began their day by taking the Blue Streaks down to the wire in the 200 medley relay, but were just edged as Sydney Overmyer, Gabby Kuetemeyer, Makenna Garn, and Lilly Green finished in 2:14.38, where John Carroll won at 2:14.03.

Audrey Bibb finished the 200 freestyle in 2:31.73 to finish in third place before Green picked up the lone win of the day for Wilmington in the 50 free in 29.29 seconds.

Garn took second for Wilmington in the 200 IM at 2:38.09. Kuetemeyer finished second in the 100 butterfly 1:13.72.

Green followed her win with a third-place mark in the 100 free 1:06.28. Courtney Getter picked up a third-place finish in the 100 backstroke in 1:17.92 before Overmyer wad third in the 400 freestyle at 5:25.30.

Kuetemeyer finished second in the 100 breaststroke at 1:24.43, while teammate Sophia Mignery was third in the event at 1:27.60.

The 200 free relay saw two Quakers teams finish in the top-three. Garn, Getter, Abbi Whitesell, and Bibb finished second with a time of 2:05.06 while Rylee Kay Puthoff, Alaina Reynek, Adrienne Reynek, and Symone Daniels were third at 2:15.98.

In the men’s meet, Wilminton lost to John Carroll 122-75. The fall to 4-5 overall in dual action this season and finished 1-4 in the Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC).

The dual started for Wilmington with a third-place finish in the 200 medley relay where the team of Michael Phillipe, Adam Moneypenny, Logan Lippert and Dane Klosterman swam to a time of 1:59.36.

Sondre Haugen picked up the first win of the dual for the Quakers in the 200 free in 2:00.46, which was more than two seconds better than his nearest competitor. Austin Reed also finished third in the event for Wilmington at 2:03.75.

Cameron Bolen earned a victory for the Quakers in the 50 free 23.99 and was the lone racer to finish under 24 seconds. Joakim Pedersen followed with a win for WC in the 200 IM in 2:16.43.

John Good was the next one to place in the top-three for Wilmington, as he finished third in the 100 free with a time of 56.32. A pair of Quakers in Reed and Phillipe finished in the top-three of the 400 free as Reed finished second at 4:31.29 and Phillipe in third at 4:57.25.

Bolen picked up another win in the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.54, while Moneypenny finished third at 1:17.48.

In the final event of the day, Wilmington had a pair of teams in the top-three of the 200 free relay. The team of Haugen, Pedersen, Good, and Bolen finished second at 1:38.85. Reed, Jake Stein, Nathan Duerk, and Moneypenny were third with a time of 1:50.74.

The Quakers have some time off before competing in the OAC Championships Feb. 14-17 at the University of Akron’s Ocasek Natatorium.