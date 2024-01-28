MILFORD — East Clinton finished 19th Saturday at the Milford Invitational wrestling tournament.

Only one East Clinton wrestler was able to place in the top six. Curtis Singleton was sixth at 144 pounds, dropping a tight match 6-5 to Sherbek Ruzimurodov of Lakota East in the fifth place match.

Jan 27, 2024

Milford Invitational

TEAM SCORES

1. Lakota East 230.5; 2. Conner 202.0; 3. Anderson 182.0; 4. West Clermont 167.0; 5. Milford 158.5; 6. Indian Hill 122.0; 7. Aiken 105.0; 8. Wyoming 97.0; 9. Covington Catholic 96.0; 10. Monroe 91.0; 11. Winton Woods 84.0; 12. Kings 77.5; 13. Hughes 75.0; 14. Northwest 72.5; 15. Western Hills 72.0; 16. Williamsburg 65.0; 17. Batavia 52.0; 18. Turpin 41.0; 19. East Clinton 39.0; 20. New Richmond 37.0; 21. West Union 34.5; 22. Summit Country Day 10.0