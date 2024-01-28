WILLIAMSBURG — Led by three weight class champions and 10 overall top four finishers, Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror wrestling team won the SBAAC Middle School Wrestling Championship Saturday at Williamsburg High School.

Clinton-Massie was the tournament runnerup, falling in a tight battle for first to Wilmington 165.5 to 156. Blanchester was fourth with 122 points and East Clinton 10th with 32 points.

The Hurricane also won the tournament title last season.

For Wilmington, Landon Davis at 86 pounds, John Bean at 122 pounds and Carter Bicknell at 128 pounds all won championships. Wilmington is coached by Brad Bean, Jake Green, Tino Keefer and Cameron Smart.

For Clinton-Massie, Kolton Ellis won the 80-pound title while Carson Wissinger was first at 92 pounds and Hunter Lance stood atop the podium at 110 pounds. Sie Paytes was first at 142. Kaiden Sherwood was runnerup at 86 pounds, Rylan Frommling was second at 98 pounds, Ava Paytes was runnerup at 104. Fischer Lance was second at 116. Yarik Luce was fourth at 122.

For Blanchester, Landin Abt won the title at 104 pounds, Sean Tissandier was champion of the 150-pound class, and Hayden Neff won at 160 pounds. Cory Kidd made it three straight champs for Blanchester by winning at 172 pounds. Colby Huston was third at 116 pounds. Jasper Johnson finished third at 134 pounds.

For East Clinton, Austin Singer was third at 128 pounds and Colton Burgess was fourth at 205 pounds. Preston Biggum was fourth at 245 pounds.

Hurricane runnersup were Bli Kretchek at 134, Colton Stonebraker at 142 and Bravin Hayslip at 150. Third place Hurricane were Morgan Allen at 92, Kaden Murnane at 98 and Bill Skinner at 104. Jasper Jones was fourth at 172 pounds.