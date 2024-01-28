Clinton-Massie graduates Braxton Green and Brendan Lamb were named academic all-stars at Taylor University.

The 2020 CMHS graduates are seniors at Taylor and members of the football team.

Green was named a College Sports Communicators NAIA Academic All-District recipient for a second-straight year with a 3.92 GPA in elementary education. As a senior defensive end, Green ranked second on the squad with 4.5 sacks and 8.0 tackles for lost yardage.

Lamb backed up his CSC Academic All-American selections from 2021 and 2022 with a third-straight Academic All-District award. The senior running back owns a 3.98 GPA in management and marketing and ranked third on TU with 89 carries.

The CSC Academic All-District distinction is designed to recognize student-athletes for outstanding achievements in the classroom and on the field. To receive the honor, an athlete must have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.0 scale, must have reached sophomore status academically, and must have met playing time criteria as a key contributor during the current season.

Each university is limited to eight individuals for the award and student-athletes are nominated for the honor by their own Sports Information Department.

Green and Lamb advance to the ballot for CSC Academic All-America honors, which will be voted on by members of the CSC before being announced on January 23.