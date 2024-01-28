LYNCHBURG — With 17 first half turnovers, Clinton-Massie fell behind early and never recovered in its 66-44 loss Saturday to Lynchburg-Clay in non-league girls basketball action in Highland County.

The Falcons (4-13) trailed 37-19 at the half. Though they turned it over much less in the second half, the first half deficit was took much to overcome.

“Only five (turnovers) in the second half as we played much better,” CM coach Hilma Crawford said. “With a minute to go, we cut it to 12. Played much better defensively in the second half.”

Crawford said the team had good effort throughout and “scraped until the end” and as a coach that’s all you can ask for, he added.

“Lynchburg (12-4) is a very good team, starting four seniors,” the coach said.

Emma Redman played well for the Falcons, the coach said, and finished with seven rebounds, two blocked shots and six points. Hannah Bowman had 19 points. Hailey Myers led with four assists and Addison Swope came up with three steals.

SUMMARY

Jan 27, 2024

@Brian P Mudd Court

Mustangs 66, Falcons 44

LC^15^22^16^13^^66

CM^9^10^17^8^^44

(66) LYNCBURG (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Etienne 4-2-0-10 Shope 0-0-0-0 Waits 1-0-0-2 West 8-2-5-23 Massey 5-4-0-14 Rockey 2-0-2-6 Carraher 0-0-0-0 McMullen 3-0-0-6 Barry 1-0-1-3 Barnhill 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 25-8-8/14-66

(44) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Myers 2-1-0-5 Swope 0-0-0-0 Redman 3-0-0-6 Bowman 6-3-4-19 Davis 2-0-1-5 Green 0-0-0-0 Sandlin 0-0-0-0 Cartner 0-0-0-0 Long 2-0-0-4 Bayless 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 17-5-5/7-44

FIELD GOALS: LC (25-55); CM (17-47) Redman 3-5 Bowman 6-14

3 PT FIELD GOALS: LC (8-21); CM (5-20) Bowman 3-7

FREE THROWS: LC (8-14); CM (5-7) Bowman 4-5

REBOUNDS: LC-27; CM-27 (Redman 7 Myers 6 Long 4 Bowman 4 Davis 2 Bayless 2 Swope 1 Pence 1)

ASSISTS: CM-12 (Myers 4 Pence 3 Redman 2 Long 1 Bowman 1 Davis 1)

STEALS: LC-2; CM-8 (Swope 3 Bowman 2 Redman 1 Pence 1 Long 1)

BLOCKED SHOTS: LC-4; CM-2 (Redman 2)

TURNOVERS: LC-13; CM-22