BELLEFONTAINE — The Clinton-Massie boys wrestling team finished fifth Saturday at the Ben Logan Raider Invitational here at Ben Logan High School.

Ben Logan won the tournament with 216.5 points with Moeller, Van Wert, Tecumseh and Clinton-Massie rounding out the top five.

Clinton-Massie did not have any of its wrestlers finish in the top two of their respective weight classes.

But five wrestlers were either third or fourth.

Conner Musser was third at 113 pounds, pinning Anthany Gevedon of Springfield in 4:20 in the consolation final.

Gatlin Newkirk was third at 125 pounds, posting a pin of Jayse Clark of Xenia in 2:43 in the finale.

Aiden Clark placed third at 190 pounds, recording a quick 12-second pin of Jaeden Taylor-Smith of Trotwood Madison in his final match.

Elijah Groh also placed third, winning his consolation final at 215 pounds in 25 seconds over Tyler Cline of North Union.

Jackson Doyle was fourth at 165 pounds. Cash Mounce was sixth at 175 pounds.