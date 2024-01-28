EATON — With a trio of champions, Wilmington was runnerup to Indian Lake Saturday in the Sam Ridder Invitational at Eaton High School.

Blanchester was 24th in the tournament.

Wilmington champions were Alonzo Woody, Max McCoy and Josiah Puller.

Woody scored a major decision, 17-5, over Jack Suter of Greenville in the 106-pound championship match.

McCoy claimed victory at 120 pounds, escaping with a narrow 10-8 win over Grant Driskill of Shawnee in the title bout.

Puller followed at 126 pounds with a 7-3 win over Payton Mayfield of Milton-Union in the championship.

Tristan Skinner of WHS was third at 113 pounds. He was a 6-4 winner over Sawyer Flanagan of Bellbrook in the consolation final.

Also for WHS, Mythias Stuckey was fourth at 132 pounds.

For Blanchester, Jude Huston was fourth at 175 pounds and Tristen Malone placed fourth at 190 pounds.

SUMMARY

Jan 27, 2024

Sam Ridder Invitational

@Eaton High School

TEAM SCORES

1. Indian Lake 168.0; 2. Wilmington 151.5; 3. Oakwood 142.0; 4. Eaton 139.5; 5. Shawnee 130.0; 6. Waynesville 122.0; 7. Tippecanoe 110.0; 8. Reading 99.0; 9. Valley View 98.5; 10. Cham. Julienne 86.0; 11. Madison 84.5; 12. Bellbrook 77.0; 13. Fairborn 73.0; 14. Twin Valley So. 71.0; 15. Milton-Union 68.0; 16. Greenville 65.5; 17. Carlisle 60.0; 18. Piqua 55.5; 19. Carroll 54.5; 20. Goshen 48.0; National Trail 48.0; 22. Bethel 47.0; 23. Lakewood 44.5; 24. Blanchester 42.0; 25. Stebbins 41.0; 26. Dixie 36.0; 27. Talawanda 22.0; 28. Tri-County North 16.0