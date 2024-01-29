Since making her Quakers debut last week at the Mt. St. Joseph Invitational, Wilmington College sophomore Faith Duncan has been amazing, breaking two school records in the 3,000 meter run and the mile.

She can now add Ohio Athletic Conference Track Athlete of the Week to her list of accomplishments.

She is the first Wilmington women’s athlete to be named an OAC Athlete of the Week since Lauren Stacy was named OAC Field Athlete of the Week on April 23, 2018. She is the first women’s OAC Track Athlete of the Week for Wilmington dating back to at least 2014.

This weekend at Wittenberg’s Steemer Showcase, Duncan competed in both the 3,000 meters and as part of the 4×400-meter relay. In the 3,000, she shattered her own school record of 10:23.49, with a blazing 9:47.85 to win the event by nearly 13 seconds. Her relay team just missed out on scoring, coming in 9th with a time of 4:22.62.

Her time in the 3,000 is the top-time in the OAC and is seventh among all NCAA Div. III athletes this season. Duncan is one of 25 Div. III runners to break the 10-minute mark this season.

Duncan will look to continue the great start to her Quakers career in a few weeks at the Grand valley State University Big Meet Feb. 9-10.