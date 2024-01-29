BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — Johanna VanPelt, of Wilmington, was among the 2,122 students named to Samford University’s Dean’s List for the fall 2023 semester.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. The Dean’s List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.

Samford is a leading Christian university offering undergraduate programs grounded in the liberal arts with an array of nationally recognized graduate and professional schools, according to a news release. Founded in 1841, Samford is the 87th-oldest institution of higher learning in the United States.