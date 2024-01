MASON — The Clinton-Massie seventh grade girls basketball team was defeated by Mason 50-25 Monday.

Ellie Sizemore paced the CM offense with 11 points.

Bristol Brady scored seven points while Renni Sagraves and Tynnleigh McCallister had four points each. Nevaeh Myers was two for two from the free throw line.

“We learned some valuable lessons in tonight’s game that will benefit us moving into our tournament and will stick with these girls for years to come,” Clinton-Massie coach James Brady said.