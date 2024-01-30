WILMINGTON — The Blanchester bowling teams split matches Monday with Clinton-Massie at Royal Z Lanes.

The BHS girls came out on top 1,620 to 1,542.

Katelyn Toles had a personal best game of 207 for Blanchester.

“The girls push on no matter what,” BHS coach Paul Jackson said. “They keep each other’s spirits up and move forward.”

Keira Schafer had a 253 series for the Falcons.

In the boys match, Clinton-Massie was victorious 2,405 to 2,005.

Wyatt Smith had a 243 game and led Massie with a 426 series.

Jarod Daniels had games of 206 and 218 for Blanchester.

“Jarod pushes on through and works on keeping (the team) focused,” Jackson said. “We have a group of young men that are very talented. The boys are so competitive they beat themselves. They make a mistake then they start over-correcting. They beat themselves up and lose focus.”

SUMMARY

Jan 29, 2024

@Royal Z Lanes

Clinton-Massie vs Blanchester

Girls Results

Wildcats 1620 Falcons 1542

BHS: Lainey Dameron 127, 118; Lauren Kaehler 111, 119; Nikita White 94, na; Lily Roy 91, na; Taylor Baker na, 80; Katelyn Toles 132, 207; Myla Skates na, 110 (555, 634-1189) bakers 98, 102, 102, 129 (431)

CM: Riley Bloom 85, 112; Hailey Hinkle 103, 140; Keira Schafer 131, 122; Ava Dondero 128, 96; Jacelyn Lawson na, 105; Rylie Gilbert 83, na (530, 576-1106) bakers 110, 107, 94, 125 (436)

Boys Results

Falcons 2405 Wildcats 2005

BHS: Sebastian Smith 175, 103; Austin Dick na, 130; Dane Skates 128, 112; Jarod Daniels 206, 218; Isaiah Gray 122, na; Seth Perkins 143, 109 (774, 672-1446) bakers 139, 131, 145, 144 (559)

CM: Wyatt Smith 243, 183; Cooper Huddleson 139, na; Corvin Pittenger 154, na; Mason Keck 154, 202; Brandon Moritz 167, 223; Ian Adams na, 141; sub na, 171 (857, 920-1777) bakers 180, 143, 152, 153 (628)