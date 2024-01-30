BLANCHESTER — Bryce Sipple scored 27 points and Blanchester defeated Clermont Northeastern 56-53 Tuesday in SBAAC National Division boys basketball.

The Wildcats are 5-10 overall, 2-6 in the division. THe Rockers are 12-5 and 8-2 in the division.

The Rockets led 17-16 after one and extended the lead to 30-24 at halftime.

Blanchester righted the ship in the third and outscored Clermont Northeastern 32-23 in the quarter.

CNE cut in to the difference in the fourth but Blanchester held on for the win.

Beyond Sipple, Evan Malott had nine points and Jansen Wymer scored six points. Kayden Cromer added five with Nick Taylor scoring four, Braz Byrom three and Cole Bradley two.