GEORGETOWN — The Blanchester boys bowling team lost to two pins to Georgetown Tuesday at Community Lanes.

The BHS girls also were defeated by Georgetown but “our young ladies perform well, never giving up, always up-beat,” coach Paul Jackson said. “They always ask ‘What should I do?’ They have the drive to improve.”

Katelyn Toles and Lainey Dameron were the top bowlers for BHS.

On the boys side, Georgetown began to pull away in a close match after two bakers games. Blanchester trailed 2,250 to 2,154 with two bakers remaining.

And the Wildcats bowled well with games of 208 and 209 but came up two heartbreaking pins short of the G-Men.

”The boys had a great match,” Jackson said. “They was helping each other to stay in the game. They all showed what they can do just by staying focused.

“Georgetown has some very talented bowlers.”

Dane Skates had a personal best 267 game for Blanchester and finished with a 479 series.

SUMMARY

Jan 30, 2024

@Community Lanes

Georgetown vs Blanchester

Boys Results

G-Men 2573, Wildcats 2571

GEO: (950-932-1882) bakers 207, 161, 146, 177 (691)

BHS: Randy Eckman 183, 195; Sebastian Smith 149, 165; Dane Skates 267, 212; Jarod Daniels 196, 181; Seth Perkins 174, 140 (969-893-1862) bakers 141, 151, 208, 209 (709)

–

Girls Results

G-Men 2282 Wildcats 1777

BHS: Lainey Dameron 143, 157; Lauren Kaehler 95, na; Nikita White 100, na; Lily Roy 123, 132; Katelyn Toles 129, 177; Myla Skates na, 115; Alayna Davenport na, 159 (590-790-1330) bakers 91, 103, 125, 126 (447)

GEO: (834-844-1678) bakers 150, 129, 158, 167 (604)