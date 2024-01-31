LEES CREEK — Georgetown sent East Clinton to its eighth straight loss Tuesday, 67-41, in SBAAC National Division play.

The Astros are 3-13 overall, 0-8 in league play. The G-Men go to 9-9 overall, 6-5 in the National.

The win for Georgetown is the 15th straight regular season win over East Clinton, dating back to an EC 69-64 win on Jan 20, 2012.

“Rebounds and turnovers,” EC head coach Clyde Snow lamented.

Snow said his Astros played well at times, but not so well at others.

“We would make a big shot tonight, but give up three big ones down at the other end,” Snow said. “We have to figure out how to go on a run ourselves. We can go on a 6-0 run at times but then give up a 10-0 run. We have to find that other gear even when we are on a roll.”

Xander Lake had 18 points to pace the East Clinton offense. All of those points came in the first three quarters. Dameon Williams had six points in the fourth period.

Snow has seen improvement in the Astros this season but knows more improvement needs to be made without a basketball in the players’ hands.

“One big thing in the offseason is, we have to get stronger,” he said. “If we don’t buy in to the weight room in the offseason, we will be in trouble.”

SUMMARY

Jan 30, 2024

@East Clinton High School

Georgetown 67 East Clinton 41

(67) GEORGETOWN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Hayslip 3-0-3-9 Klump 0-0-0-0 A Miles 9-4-0-22 J Marks 1-0-0-2 Werner 8-2-0-18 J Marks 1-1-0-3 Johnson 3-1-0-7 T Ellis 1-0-0-2 T Ellis 1-0-2-4 Vinson 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 27-8-5-67

(41) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Williams 3-0-2-8 Huff 3-2-0-8 Crowe 1-0-0-2 Lilly 0-0-0-0 Lake 7-0-4-18 Walker 0-0-0-0 Gulley 0-0-0-0 Boggs 0-0-0-0 Roth 0-0-0-0 Arnold 0-0-0-0 Warner 2-1-0-5 TOTALS 16-3-6-41