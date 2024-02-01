WILMINGTON — With a fast start and exceptional defense, Wilmington dominated New Richmond Thursday 56-34 in SBAAC American Division basketball at Fred Summers Court.

“Defense is what we try to be about here with our Lady ‘Cane program and these girls are starting to really embrace that and dig into it.” said Wilmington coach Zach Williams after the game.

The game began with star Wilmington freshman Miya Nance putting a shot back up in the paint for two. On the next possession, Elle Martin banged in a three-ball as the Hurricane scored 12 unanswered on their way to a 16-1 run.

“The girls came out with the right mindset to lock in defensively. They (New Richmond) didn’t score a field goal in that first quarter which is quite impressive. We were just firing on all cylinders.” said Williams

Following a buzzer-beating three from Martin again, Wilmington held a 21-2 lead entering the second quarter.

After back-to-back points off steals from Auna Hudson and Brynn Conley respectively, Madison Steelman was able to finally get New Richmond’s first points from the field with a three-ball. A little later Sydney Miller put in a big bucket under the basket as the Lions, at last, got something going with a 9-2 run.

Nance then got the ‘Cane running again with a long three at the top of the key as Wilmington finished the half with a 10-4 run to take a 37-15 lead into the lockerroom.

Despite the Hurricane being outscored 9-7 in the third quarter, they were able to rebound in the fourth to seal it and secure their 10th win of the season, including four in conference play.

Wilmington will be in action Monday to take on their final American Division opponent of the season in Goshen.

Feb 1, 2024

@Fred L. Summers Court

Wilmington 56, New Richmond 34

WIL^21^16^7^12^^56

NR^2^13^9^10^^34

(56) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Brown 0-0-0-0, Nance 9-0-1-19, A. Martin 0-1-0-3, Hudson 0-0-2-2, Conley 3-0-0-6, Cole 0-2-0-6, E. Martin 3-1-1-10, Bayless 1-1-0-5, Tippett 1-1-0-5, Walker 0-0-0-0,

(34) NEW RICHMOND (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Kirk 0-1-0-3, Lawhorn 0-0-0-0, L. Hughes 0-0-3-3, Stoffel 0-0-0-0, Kuhlman 0-0-0-0, I. Hughes 0-0-0-0, Steelman 3-1-0-9, Schuster 0-0-0-0, Redmond 0-0-0-0, Miller 2-0-2-6, Catron 4-0-2-10, Gould 1-0-1-3