SABINA — In a special acknowledgment at the January East Clinton Schools Board of Education meeting, Janielle Runyon, a former school board member, was recognized for her four years of service.

Despite no longer holding a position on the board due to the completion of her term, Runyon’s commitment and contributions to the district were celebrated by fellow board members.

Runyon expressed gratitude, saying, “It has been a great experience, especially considering the unique time of COVID and the new building construction. It has been a pleasure serving our school district for the last four years.”