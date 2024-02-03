UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS – The Wilmington College women’s basketball team lost to John Carroll 68-48 Saturday in an Ohio Athletic Conference road game.

The Quakers are now 5-15 this season and 3-11 in the OAC.

ZahKyria Walker (18 points) and Cassidy Lovett (16) continued their solid play as of late for Wilmington, who fell behind 7-0.

The Quakers pulled within 17-15 by the end of the first quarter. But the Blue Streaks took control of the game in the second quarter and led 33-22 at halftime. WC never ot closer than 10 the rest of the way.

Keetyn Hupp, Stephanie Altstaetter and Walker all tied for the team lead with five rebounds. Hupp tied for the game-high with three assists. Walker and Natalie Rupp tied for the team-high of two steals. Altstaetter recorded the lone block for the Quakers.

Wilmington hosts Muskingum 7 p.m. Wednesday at Fred Raizk Arena.