WILMINGTON — The SBAAC American Division girls bowling championship trophy has seemingly taken permanent residence in the Wilmington High School trophy case.

Led by tournament championship Kylie Fisher, the WHS girls won the league tournament Saturday at Royal Z Lanes.

The win, coupled with a shared regular season title, puts the Hurricane on top of the American Division for the fourth straight season.

Clinton-Massie was fourth in the league tournament.

Wilmington had a team total of 2,928 and topped Batavia by nearly 500 pins. The WHS total would have been good enough to finish as runnerup in the boys tournament.

Fisher was back on top of the tournament a year after finishing runnerup to teammate Lila Carter. Fisher won the tournament as a freshman.

She came back Saturday with a 627 series (202, 201, 224) and won the tournament easily over teammate Mackenzie Pyle (548) and Izzy Rhoads (525) who made it a clean sweep of the top three spots in the tournament.

Reagen Reese had a personal best game of 205.