CEDARVILLE — Brady Vilvens won the high jump Friday at the Cedarville College Invitational.

The Wilmington High School graduate and Wilmington College junior, cleared 1.92 meters to win the event.

Overall, the WC men were third out of 16 teams.

Nathan Borgan won the weight throw with a toss of 18.59 meters, a career-best effort and good enough for ninth among all Division III athletes.

Jarrett Durr was second in the weight throw while teammates Justin Shuga was third. Nate Marcum placed fifth to give WC four of the top five finishers. Mike Soltis was fourth and Shuga fifth in the shot put.

Wilmington’s 4×400-meter relay team of Donovan Mosley, Samuel Alexander, Omar Beckley and Noah Paxton finished eighth in 3:52.69, a season-best time.

On the women’s side, Wilmington was sixth overall.

Lucy Trout was runnerup in the weight throw with a toss of 13.38 meters. Abby Lodewyck was fifth and Camya Calloway finished sixth.

Kylee Schafer placed sixth in the 60-meter dash (8.17 seconds) and fifth in the 200-meter dash (26.74 seconds).

Kaitlyn Rauch scored for the Quakers in the 5,000-meter run.

Wilmington will compete in the Grand Valley State University Big Meet Friday and Saturday.