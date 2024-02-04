Girls post-season basketball pairings were announced Sunday afternoon.

Seeding for each division was made with the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s RPI rankings.

Wilmington (10-8) was the 8 seed and will meet 6 seed Indian Hill (13-8) 5:30 p.m. Feb 13 at Loveland High School in Division II competition.

Clinton-Massie (5-14) is the 13 seed and will meet 14 seed Franklin (7-13) 7 p.m. Feb. 21 at Loveland in Div. II play.

In the Division III sectional at Wilmington High School’s Fred Summers Court, East Clinton and Blanchester will play.

The 19 seed Astros (3-17) will meet 5 seed Mariemont 11 a.m. Feb. 17 while the 18 seed Wildcats (4-16) will play 2 seed Norwood (14-6) 2 p.m. Feb. 17

Games will continues at Wilmington on Feb. 20 and Feb. 24.