CIRCLEVILLE — Clinton-Massie finished as runnerup to Gallia Academy Saturday at the Clay Davis Memorial wrestling tournament at Circleville High School.

Gallia Academy had 225 points while Massie followed with 219.5 then Circleville with 182.5.

The Falcons were crowned champions in five weight classes — Cody Lisle at 106, Connor Musser at 113, Gatlin Newkirk at 126, Hunter Monds at 157 and Elijah Groh at 215.

Groh led the way with six pins in his run to the crown. Lisle and Newkirk had two pins and a tech fall. Monds posted two pins while Musser had a pin and a tech fall.

Evan Jett was runnerup at 120 pounds. Third-place finishers were Dillon Mounce at 150, Jackson Doyle at 165, Cash Mounce at 175.