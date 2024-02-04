MANCHESTER — An lackluster second quarter offense spelled doom for East Clinton Saturday night in a 62-40 loss to Manchester.

The non-league boys basketball loss leaves the Astros at 3-15.

“Another tough night for us,” EC head coach Clyde Snow said. “We had too many turnovers to win. We just can’t compete with teams having 30 turnovers a game.”

The Astros trailed most of the way but it was just 15-11 Manchester after one quarter.

East Clinton managed just four points in the second quarter and trailed 31-15 at halftime.

The Astros made it 43-29 going to the fourth but Manchester pulled away for the 22-point win.

“We are spending the rest of our practices working on breaking presses,” Snow said. “That’s going to be the focus for the rest of the season.”

Peyton Lilly, who had his best game of the season Friday night against Blanchester, led EC with 14 points against the Greyhounds. Dameon Williams had 12 points.

SUMMARY

Feb 3, 2024

@Manchester High School

Manchester 62 East Clinton 40

EC^11^4^14^11^^40

M^15^16^12^19^^62

(62) MANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Hayslip 5-1-2-13 Doyle 1-1-0-3 Roberts 4-0-0-8 Darnell 8-2-0-18 Blythe 0-0-0-0 Hilderbrand 0-0-0-0 Rickett 1-0-0-2 Applegate 1-1-0-3 Bayless 0-0-0-0 Kennedy 0-0-2-2 Horner 4-0-0-8 Crabtree 2-1-0-5 TOTALS 26-6-4-62

(40) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Williams 4-1-3-12 Huff 2-1-0-5 Crowe 1-0-1-3 Lilly 6-1-1-14 Lake 0-0-2-2 Warner 0-0-0-0 Arnold 1-0-0-2 Roth 0-0-0-0 Boggs 0-0-0-0 Gulley 1-0-0-2 Walker 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 15-3-7-40