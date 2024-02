Registration for the Wilmington City Recreation Department spring flag football will begin Monday and run through March 4.

The flag football is open to boys and girls in kindergarten through six grade.

Practice will begin the week of April 15. Games will be played on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning April 23.

A league tournament will be held May 18.

For more information visit the city rec website (www.wilmingtonparks.org), call Jody Drake (937-366-6682) or email Jody Drake ([email protected]).