LEES CREEK — East Clinton battled back Monday and defeated Bethel-Tate 47-43 in SBAAC National Division girls basketball.

The Astros are 4-17 overall, 4-6 in the division. EC had lost six of its previous seven games.

The Tigers drop to 7-13 overall, 4-6 in league play.

The win gives East Clinton a clean sweep of the two games with Bethel-Tate this season. The Astros won 39-31 in Jan. 8.

Lauren Runyon had 15 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Astros.

But Megan Hadley (11) and Abbi Reynolds (10) also reached double figures in points.

The Astros trailed 15-10 after one, making just one of four free throws.

But East Clinton hit on 12 of 14 free throws the rest of the way, including seven of eight in the final period, to secure the win.

SUMMARY

Feb 5, 2024

@East Clinton High School

Astros 47, Tigers 43

BT^15^5^8^15^^43

EC^10^11^11^15^^47

(43) BETHEL-TATE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Rehle 0-0-0-0 Ross 0-0-0-0 Darnell 1-0-0-2 Vinson 4-1-2-11 Johnson 1-0-0-2 Moorhead 0-0-0-0 Schrag 1-0-0-2 Thompson 3-3-1-10 Sandker 7-2-0-16 TOTALS 17-6-3-43

(47) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Reynolds 4-0-2-10 Schiff 1-1-3-6 Hadley 3-1-4-11 Runyon 7-0-1-15 Reed 0-0-0-0 Arnold 0-0-0-0 Tate 1-0-1-3 Scott 0-0-2-2 TOTALS 16-2-13-47

FIELD GOALS: EC (16-51) Reynolds 4-8

3 PT FIELD GOALS: EC (2-12) Schiff 1-2 Hadley 1-3

FREE THROWS: EC (13-18)Schiff 3-4 Hadley 4-6 Scott 2-2 Reynolds 2-2

REBOUNDS: EC-32 (Runyon 16 Schiff 6 Scott 4 Tate 4 Hadley 2)

ASSISTS: EC-12 (Hadley 6 Runyon 3 Tate 2 Schiff 1)

STEALS: EC-10 (Tate 3 Runyon 3 Reynolds 1 Scott 1 Reed 1 Schiff 1)

BLOCKED SHOTS: EC-2 (Hadley 1 Runyon 1)

TURNOVERS: EC-17