Clinton County Solid Waste Management District recently announced a new way of sharing information about recycling opportunities in the county.

According to a news release, Clinton County SWMD holds annual, one-day collection events for government-subsidized recycling of difficult to dispose of items, including scrap tires, household hazardous waste and electronics. News of these recycling events is shared on SWMD’s website (https://co.clinton.oh.us/Recycling), SWMD’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/ClintonCountyRecycling), as well as shared with local governments in Clinton County and shared with the Wilmington News Journal.

“After each event, SWMD is sad to report that they get calls for weeks from people who inadvertently missed the event,” the release states. “Unfortunately, there is little SWMD can offer them until the next event rolls around (usually a year away).

Now beginning in February, Clinton County residents can also sign up for text alerts by simply texting the word RECYCLE to 69310. Residents who enroll in this service will be notified via text message during regular Monday-Friday business hours about the dates of these recycling events as well as when registration opens—thus ensuring that those interested never miss an event again.

SWMD will not sell participants’ cell numbers to ad companies nor will it send participants messages at inappropriate times, according to the release. Please note that the service is free to sign up, but depending on your mobile provider, messaging and data rates may apply.

SWMD looks forward to more effectively communicating recycling opportunities with Clinton County residents. If you have any questions or concerns, SWMD asks that you contact its office at (937) 382-6177 or email [email protected].