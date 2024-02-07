PEEBLES — Rallying in the fourth quarter, Peebles outlasted Blanchester 59-54 in overtime Tuesday night in non-league boys basketball.

Blanchester trailed early then took the game over in the second period. BHS went from 12-7 down after one to up 28-23 at the half with Jansen Wymer scoring nine points to lead the way.

The teams slugged it out in the third, with Bryce Sipple scoring eight, and it remained a five-point Wildcats lead going to the fourth, 38-33.

Peebles rallied to send the game to overtime then held Blanchester to five points in the extra session to secure the win.

Sipple finished with 19 points while Wymer added 17.

Evan Malott scored nine and Nainoa Tangonan had seven. Kaden Cromer chipped in two points.