The Pork Pride 4-H Club met at Cuba Friends Church on Sunday, Feb. 4. There were 20 in attendance. President Stanley Chesney called the meeting to order at 6:01 p.m. Gregary Achtermann led us in the Pledge of Allegiance and Elaina Chesney led us in the 4-H Pledge.

Terry Hatfield passed out the 2023 certificates. The members and advisors then introduced themselves. Shelby Robinson gave the secretary’s report. Issac Chesney gave the treasurer’s report. We then choose Jade as our shirt color for this year. We then made 117 total Valentine’s Day cards for The Laurels of Hillsboro Nursing Home.

Other business was then discussed. We will do a fundraiser at Buffalo Wild Wings.

The next meeting will be on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. Hannah Huff will do the Pledge of Allegiance; Gregary Achtermann will do the 4-H Pledge. Shelby Robinson, Harper Furnish, and Jacob Furnish will do demonstrations. Harper Furnish will provide snacks.

The meeting adjourned at 7:08 p.m. The group then enjoyed the wonderful snacks provided by the Robinson family.