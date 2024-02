HILLSBORO — Blanchester lost s non-league battle with Hillsboro 56-43 Friday night at the Highland County gym.

The Wildcats slip to 7-12 on the year.

Bryce Sipple paced the BHS offense with 20 points.

Kaden Cromer had 14 points and Jansen Wymer dropped in four. Evan Malott scored three and Nainoa Tangonan had two points.