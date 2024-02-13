GEORGETOWN — The Blanchester bowling teams swept Felicity in the regular season finale Monday here at Community Lanes.
The Wildcats began sectional competition today at Cherry Grove Lanes.
“Both teams are pumped for the sectionals to start,” coach Paul Jackson said. “Both teams have the ability to move to the district as long as they stay focused. All of them have really improved over the last few weeks. We’ll see how the bowling ball rolls starting (today).”
Top bowlers for Blanchester against Felicity were Jarod Daniels (230 game, 406 series) on the boys side and Katelyn Toles on the girls side. Layna had the high girls game for BHS with a 159.
SUMMARY
Feb 12, 2024
@Community Lanes
Blanchester vs Felicity
Boys Results
Wildcats 2224, Cardinals 1723
FEL: 638, 582 (1220) bakers 107, 95, 159, 142 (503)
BHS: Randy Eckman 168, 183; Sebastian Smith 136, na; Austin Dick na, 147; Dane Skates 154, 159; Jarod Daniels 230, 176; Isaiah Gray na, 136; Seth Perkins 124, na (812, 801) bakers 168, 169, 136, 138 (611)
Girls Results
Wildcats 1716, Cardinals 1381
FEL: 536, 428 (964) bakers 122, 93, 114, 88 (417)
BHS: Lainey Dameron 107, 126; Lauren Kaehler 81, na; Lily Roy 113, 121; Taylor Baker 106, na; Katelyn Toles 114, 133; Myla Skates na, 105; Layna na, 159 (521-644-1165) bakers 113, 183, 112, 143 (551)