CINCINNATI — Clinton-Massie hit a lull in the middle of the tournament but a strong start and solid finish gave the Falcons the Division II Sectional bowling championship Tuesday at Cherry Grove Lanes.

After Clinton-Massie (3,936) in the top spot, East Clinton (3,751) followed as sectional runnerup while Blanchester (3,371) finished sixth.

All three teams advance to next week’s district tournament at Beaver-Vue Lanes.

Clinton-Massie’s Mason Keck, runnerup in the state tournament last season, was the sectional individual champion with a 612 series. Teammate Brandon Moritz was runnerup with 608.

Denver Day was the top Astro, finishing fifth with a 565.

Jarod Daniels led Blanchester with a 539 and placed 13th.

For Blanchester scores were Randy Eckman (155, 187, 184), Sebastian Smith (133, 175, 143), Seth Perkins 167, 115, na), Dane Skates 153, 152, 165, Jarod Daniels 186, 186, 167 and Austin Dick na, na, 106. BHS baker games were 144, 205, 154, 157, 158, 178 for 996.

“I am so proud of these young men,” BHS coach Paul Jackson said. “After the three team games, we were ahead of Bethel-Tate by 18 pins for the last place to go to the district.”

The teams went back and forth in the bakers but the Wildcat bowlers guaranteed a win as the final baker game start.

“The last game they told me they were going to beat them (Tigers) and boy they went to work,” Jackson said.

Blanchester had just one missed spare in the last baker game and defeated Bethel-Tate by 56 pins to become the first BHS boys bowling team to advance to the district.

“SBAAC and Clinton County should be proud,” said Jackson. “Five SBAAC teams are going to district, three of which are Clinton County teams.”

Clinton-Massie scores were Wyatt Smith 179, 179, 199; Corvin Pittenger 200, 178, 146; Mason Keck 214, 223, 175; Sam Massie 194, 195, 162; and Brandon Moritz 248, 159, 201. Falcon baker games were 156, 170, 192, 194, 192, 180.

East Clinton scores were Austin Alloy 166, 210, 180; Preston Behr 181, 194, 172; Denver Day 176, 190, 199; Lukas Runk 181, 148, 175; Ricky Kempke 180, 172, 170. Astro bakers were 220, 165, 171, 152, 169, 180.