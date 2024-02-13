Clinton County Solid Waste Management District continues to be busy awarding grant funding to local governments.

On Thursday, Jan. 25, Clinton County Commissioner Kerry Steed visited the Village of Sabina’s council meeting to share with them their successful grant award of $1,120 to fund their 2024 Community Clean-up Program.

The following Thursday, commissioners Steed and Brenda Woods visited the Village of Clarksville with a grant fund award of $1,060.

Later that same evening, Steed made another stop — this time to the City of Wilmington to award the city council with their successful grant award of $10,000 for its Curbside Recycling Program.

As president of the Solid Waste Management District, Steed said he was happy to be able to assist local jurisdictions with their waste management programs and make local dollars stretch farther by doling out these grants.