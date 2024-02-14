CINCINNATI — The Blanchester girls bowling team joined the boys by advancing to next week’s district tournament.

In the Division II Sectional Wednesday at Cherry Grove Lanes, the Blanchester girls finished seventh in the team standings and will continue their season next week at the Division II District at Beaver-Vue Lanes.

This is the first team both the BHS boys and girls bowling teams advanced to their respective district tournaments in the same season.

The Clinton-Massie girls also advanced by finishing third. They were led by tournament runnerup Jacelyn Lawson who had a 527 series and tied with Bethel-Tate’s Kaylee Randolph for second place.

East Clinton’s Lilly Beers advanced to the district tournament as an individual, placing fourth among qualifying bowlers with a 415 (132, 124, 159).

Georgetown’s Carolyn Edmisten was the tournament’s top individual with a 605 series.

Katelyn Toles led the Wildcats with a 429 series, posting games of 145, 123 and 161.

Alaina Dameron had games of 119, 134, 166 while Lauren Kaehler had 110, 108, 103; Nikita White had 102; Taylor Baker 102; Alayna Davenport 114, 115, 125.

“They came back after being 35 pins out of the (district) cut-off,” BHS coach Paul Jackson said. “They started the baker games bad then had two better games. The fourth game was a bad game. They said ‘we are going to make it.’ I said I know you can. The last game they had one open frame.”

For Clinton-Massie in addition to Lawson, scores were Riley Blom 110, 139, 156; Ava Dondero 143, 128, 132; Keira Schafer 144, 123, 123; Haley Hinkle 148, 158.

In addition to Beers, scores for Liz Williams had 87, 98, 99.