WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Commissioners are seeking candidates to serve on various boards throughout the county, according to a news release.

Board members serve for multi-year appointments and throughout the course of a year, appointments are made for various board vacancies, which may include: Clinton County Port Authority, Rural Zoning Commission, LEGACY Committee, Zoning Board of Appeals, Public Defender’s Board, Board of Developmental Disabilities, Regional Airport Authority Board, Elderly Services Board, Regional Planning Commission, and Wilmington Public Library.

Other board positions are needed for overseeing the Metropolitan Housing Authority, Mental Health/Recovery Services, and others.

Board members are relied upon to be prepared for meetings, have regular attendance and to engage in informed dialogue for decision-making, according to the release. Local candidates with various backgrounds and an interest in the community will be considered.

For those interested in serving on a board, please complete and return an application, which is available online at https://co.clinton.oh.us/ApplicationsPermits or at the county commissioners’ office, 1850 Davids Drive, Wilmington, or by calling the office at 937-382-2103.

The release states: EOE while most positions are unpaid, candidates will be considered for appointments without regard to any protected factor.