The Clinton County Fur and Feather 4-H club met on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the Fairground Expo Building.

President Emily Goodwin called the meeting to order. Brody Hall and Austin Burden led the pledges. Secretary Gracie Goodwin read the minutes of the last meeting.

Advisors went over important information regarding registering online for 4-H and a $15 per member fee that needs to be paid at the next meeting.

Officers for 2024 were elected: Austin Burden, president; Emily Goodwin, vice president; Brody Hoff, secretary; Gracie Goodwin, news reporter; Gage Brandenburg, safety officer; and Austin Terrell, health officer.

Advisor Kevin Bogan discussed a new recognized breed of rabbit named a Blue Holicer. It is considered a fancy breed and is the 52nd breed recognized by the American Rabbit Breeders’ Association.

Breeding and selecting for your market rabbits was also discussed. Several demonstrations were given. Demonstrations with the rabbits included Austin Burden, Brody Hoff, Gage Brandenburg, and Austin Terrell.

The next meeting will be Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Fairground Expo Building.