CONWAY, SC — More than 3,000 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2023 semester, including Olivia Gammell, from Cuba, Ohio.

Students who make the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher (3.25 for freshmen) for the semester, according to a news release.

Coastal Carolina University is a dynamic, public comprehensive liberal arts institution located in Conway, located just minutes from the resort area of Myrtle Beach, S.C.