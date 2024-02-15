BLANCHESTER — Continental Manor held a Royal Ball on Wednesday and crowned King Bruce Seaman and Queen Mary Huber.

The royalty entered the ballroom followed by last year’s queen, Mary Hurley, and king, John Macht.

After entering, they turned and faced each other and handed off the scepters to the new king and queen as their families, the residents and staff watched. After the formalities were over, everyone enjoyed entertainment by Tall Weeds and Rust. Refreshments and snacks were served.

Activity director, Lisa Beach, said that all of the residents and staff cast a vote for their preferred candidate for king and queen, and the two with the most votes were the winners.