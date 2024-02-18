WILMINGTON, Ohio – Unable to sustain a late flurry, the Wilmington College men’s basketball team dropped its season finale Saturday, 79-70, to Heidelberg at Fred Raizk Arena in Hermann Court.

Four Wilmington College seniors — Isiah Taborn, Jayden Lewis, Matthew Dugue, Travis Mitchell — were honored before the game.

The loss ends the Quakers season at 9-16 overall, 5-13 in the Ohio Athletic Conference.

Matthew Dugue led Wilmington with 15 points while Jayden Lewis had 14, Domenic Farley 12 and Travis Mitchell 11.

Dugue led with seven rebounds while Lewis and Farley had two assists each. Dugue, Lewis, and Mitchell all had two steals in the game.

Gavin Heimlich finished with a game-high four blocks, finishing the season with 40 blocks, which is third in program history for a single-season.

Wilmington took its first lead of the game, 9-8, as Farley scored five of seven points in a 7-0 run. The Student Princes led 14-12 then pulled away for a 30-15 advantage late in the first half. Wilmington made it 37-26 by the intermission.

An early point spree by the Quakers in the third made it a 42-37 game with Lewis again leading the charge. Heidelberg pulled out to leads of 54-44 and 61-50.

Wilmington made one final push with Lewis scoring five in a 10-4 flurry. WC trailed 65-60 with 6:48 to go. But the Quakers would get no closer as Heidelberg held on for the win.