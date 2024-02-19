Habitat for Humanity of Clinton County has been fortunate to receive many contributions — volunteer labor, monetary and building supplies over the years, according to a news release. Ahresty Wilmington Corporation is committed to the local affiliate by making yearly contributions for supporting their effort in achieving objectives and meeting their goals.

Fadi Al-Ghawi, facility manager for the company and board member and volunteer for Habitat, represented the company during a recent contribution. The local Habitat organization depends on many to build affordable homes for deserving people — this year the group completed a beautiful, energy efficient home on Belmont Street, the news release states.

“The charitable organization is unique in that it challenges future homeowners-partner families to invest both sweat equity and money in their new homes. Each homeowner participates in the construction of their own home and others alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgages,” the release states.