WESTERVILLE, Ohio – For the second time in his Wilmington College career, senior infielder Evan Kelsey was named the Ohio Athletic Conference Baseball Player of the Week.

Kelsey was honored for the first time March 7, 2022. Wilmington’s last player to earn athlete of the week honors was Aaron Boster May 1, 2023.

Kelsey went 4-for-10 during a three-game series to open the 2024 season against Centre College. Kelsey also had two runs batted in and drew a pair of walks. He had nine assists, recorded six putouts and was part of two double plays.

The Quakers are back on the field this weekend in Demorest, Ga. for a three-game weekend series at Piedmont University. The first game is Noon Friday against Hanover College.