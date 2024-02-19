The following are upcoming public meetings in Clinton County:

Board of DD personnel committee to meet

The personnel committee of the Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities will meet at 11:40 a.m. on Feb. 20 in the administration building, 4425 SR 730, Wilmington. The purpose of the meeting is to review upcoming personnel actions.

Clinton-Massie BOE to meet

The Clinton-Massie Board of Education is set to meet on Feb. 21 at the middle school, Room 533, at 6:30 p.m.

Board of Health to hold meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will hold its regular meeting on Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.

WCS Board of Education to hold meeting

The Wilmington City Schools Board of Education will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in the cafeteria at Holmes Elementary School, located at 1350 W. Truesdell St., Wilmington. All meetings are open to the public. If you wish to address the board at the meeting on a non-agenda item, you must notify the treasurer, Kim DeWeese, at 283-7493 no later than 4 p.m. on the Thursday prior to the meeting. If you wish to address the board on agenda items, please notify the treasurer any time prior to the meeting.

Library Board of Trustees to hold meeting

The Wilmington Public Library Board of Trustees will hold a meeting on Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. in the library board room.

Board of Health to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will hold its regular meeting on March 25 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.