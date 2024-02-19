The Village of Clarksville Council members for 2024 are Aaron Carter, William Pence, Chuck Kirkpatrick, Cheryl Fiscus and John Neeley. Councilman Kirkpatrick is president pro tempore.

Village council meetings will be held on the fourth Monday of each month unless Monday is a holiday. In that case, the meeting will be held on the fourth Tuesday.

Due to the Christmas holiday, the December meeting will be held on Dec. 26. All meetings will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m. in the Village Hall, 205 W. Main St., Clarksville. The public is always welcome to attend.

The annual financial statement is complete and available for public inspection and a copy may be obtained by calling Wanda E. Armstrong at (937)725-3973 or emailing [email protected]