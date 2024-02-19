The Village of Midland Council held its organizational meeting on Jan. 10.

Councilman, Larry Welch, was elected president pro tempore for 2024. Other council members are Kimberly Cole, Cindy Blackburn and Jeffrey Zimmerman.

Village council meetings will be held on the second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. in the municipal building, located at 111 S. Broadway St. The public is always welcome to attend.

The annual financial statement is complete and available for public inspection. A copy may be obtained by calling fiscal officer, Wanda E. Armstrong, at 937-725-3973 or emailing [email protected].