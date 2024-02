New Vienna Elementary School announced its January Students of the Month:

Preschool – Sawyer Streber, Layla Vanscoy, Chloe VanHorn, and Aria Smith

Kindergarten – Josiah Robinson, Gracie Woods, Janah Parker, and James Ross-Paau

First Grade – AJ Cox, Julie Fetters, Everly Andruskewicz, and Owen Johnson

Second Grade – Ridge Huff, Gracie Thiel, Bexlynn Yancey, and Logan Murphy

Third Grade – Aiden Routt, Addy Crabtree, Sadie Helterbran, and Orion Kisling

Fourth Grade – Lilly Havens, Quintin Howard, Keilei McCoy, and Logan Biggum

Fifth Grade – Waylin Quigley, Crosley Curtis, Feenix Wilson, and Hadlee Andruskewicz