CINCINNATI — Rallhing from a four-point halftime deficit, Blanchester defeated Madeira 61-51 Saturday afternoon in a Division III Sectional boys basketball game at Princeton High School.

The win is the first post-season triumph for Blanchester boys basketball since a 61-54 win over Finneytown on Feb. 27, 2019.

Bryce Sipple led BHS with 18 points and moved past Todd Lane and into second place on the all-time Blanchester scoring list.

In a balanced offensive effort, Kaden Cromer added 14 and Jansen Wymer had 13.

Evan Malott scored nine, Nainoa Tangonan six and Nick Taylor one.

No. 12 seed Blanchester (9-14) will meet No. 7 seed Summit Country Day (16-7) 6 p.m. Thursday at Princeton for the South 3 sectional championship.

The Wildcats led 13-11 after one but the Mustangs put 21 points on the board in the second and led 32-28 at halftime.

Blanchester made adjustments at halftime and blitzed Madeira in the second half, 33-19.