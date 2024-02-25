NEW CONCORD, Ohio – Simon Heys earned Ohio Athletic Conference Distance Runner of the Meet Saturday at the OAC Indoor Track and Field Championship at Muskingum University.

On the women’s side, Faith Duncan had a first and second for the Quakers. She won the 3,000-meter run (10:05.31) by more than 20 seconds then finished runnerup in the mile (5:05.57). The 4×200-meter relay team of Jaineen Smith, Haley Cook, Chloe Sutton and Rachel Spanfellner was sixth in 1:52.37.

Heys, a Wilmington High School graduate, won the 3,000-meter run (8:28.95) on Saturday after winning the 5,000-meter run on Friday.

Brady Vilvens, another WHS product, cleared 1.98 meters and finished second on misses to Ohio Northern’s Tyrese Barker who also went 1.98 but had one fewer miss. Vilvens was ninth in the triple jump (12.59 meters).

Justin Shuga was seven in the shot put (14.56 meters).

On Friday for the WC women, Cook was fourth in the 400-meter dash (personal best time 59.67). The distance medley team of Meghan Cory, Hayden Setty, Duncan and Cook placed fourth in 12:46.95, also a season best time.

On the men’s side, Heys was an easy winner in the 5,000-meter run (14:33.45). He also scored in the distance medley relay when he teamed with Noah Tobin, Noah Paxton and Tate Yoder to finish fourth in 10:30.08.

Nathen Borgan won the weight throw and broke his own school record with a toss of 19.39 meters. Jarrett Durr was second (18.48), Justin Shuga fifth (18.17) and Nate Marcum eighth (16.05).

Wilmington athletes will have one more chance to qualify for the NCAA Division III Indoor National Championships next week in Alliance, Ohio at the Mount Union Final Qualifier.