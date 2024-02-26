The 2023 Liberty Township annual financial report is available for inspection by appointment at the Township Building. To make an appointment, contact the fiscal officer at 937-486-2217.

Andrew Borton will serve as the board president. Richard King will serve as vice president and Ronald Stryker is the third trustee. Elizabeth Hadley is fiscal officer.

The Board of Trustees will hold regular meetings on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at 7:30 a.m. The meetings will be at the Township Building, located at 7277 North St. Rt. 134, Wilmington.