The following are upcoming public meetings in Clinton County:

Community Action to hold board meeting

Clinton County Community Action Program, Inc. will hold a Board of Trustees meeting on Feb. 28 at 100 Commons Lane, Wilmington at 8:30 a.m. The meeting will be held in-person and is open to the public.

Board of Elections to hold meeting

The Clinton County Board of Elections will hold a regular meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 9:30 a.m. for the purpose of regular business of the board, and any other business that may come before the board. The meeting will be held in the Clinton County Annex building, at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington.

County Budget Commission to hold special meeting

The Clinton County Budget Commission will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m., located at 1850 Davids Drive, Suite 303, Wilmington. This meeting will be held to approve an Amended Certificate for Clinton County.

Library Board of Trustees to hold meeting

The Wilmington Public Library Board of Trustees will hold a meeting on Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. in the library board room.

Board of Health to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will hold its regular meeting on March 25 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.