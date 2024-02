The Wilmington fourth grade youth basketball team won the Panthers Classic tournament championship last weekend. Team members and coaches are coaches Samantha Schlaegel-Berlin, Jordan Berlin, Jim Schlaegel and players Colton Estep, Paul Thompson, Levi Hughes, Maddux Schlaegel, Wayde Smith, Wade Copsey, Max Woodruff, Deklyn Bullard, Derrick Cassell, Greyson Sanchez, Colton Carr, Bentley Burcharn, Adrial Martin, Noah Wallen.

