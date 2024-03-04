Pork Pride 4-H club holds meeting

Shelby Robinson doing a demonstration with her puppy, Rosie, at a recent Pork Pride 4-H club meeting. Submitted photo

The Pork Pride 4-H Club met at Cuba Friends Church on Sunday, Feb. 25. There were 18 in attendance.

President Stanley Chesney called the meeting to order at 5:58 p.m. Luke Robinson led us in the Pledge of Allegiance and Gregary Achtermann led us in the 4-H Pledge.

Shelby Robinson gave the secretary’s report. Isaac Chesney gave the treasurer’s report. The group then discussed donating money for trophies and banners for the fair.

Shelby Robinson did a demonstration with her 7-month-old dog named Rosie.

Other business was then discussed. Terry Hatfield handed out Donaven Dalton’s 4-H certificate from 2023. The fundraiser at Buffalo Wild Wings is Monday, March 18, from 4 to 9 p.m.

The next meeting will be on Sunday, March 10 at 6 p.m. Gregary Achtermann will do the Pledge of Allegiance; Leah Chesney will do the 4-H Pledge; and the group will provide snacks.

The meeting adjourned at 6:14 p.m.